Baylor-Houston, FAU-Ga Southern postponed day before games

The number of Bowl Subdivision games postponed or canceled because of virus issues since Aug. 26 is now 16.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two more college football games have been postponed. Baylor’s season opener against Houston is one of them and the other is Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern.

Both were supposed to be played Saturday. In both cases, positive tests for the coronavirus are to blame. The number of Bowl Subdivision games postponed or canceled because of virus issues since Aug. 26 is now 16.

The pandemic is also affecting college basketball, with the start date delayed until Nov. 25. The marquee tournament on Maui has been moved to North Carolina. 

