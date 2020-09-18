Berea woman arrested two days in a row on drug-related charges

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing drug-related charges in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday to a domestic assault on Kindred Lane in Berea.

The sheriff’s office says, as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed which led to the seizure of an indoor marijuana grow, suspected meth, and cocaine.

28-year-old Chasity Ray, of Berea, was arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana over five plants. The sheriff’s office says another person, later identified as 25-year-old Benjamin Patrick Bussey Gay, took off before deputies got there.

Benjamin Gay, 25 and Chasity Ray, 28. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The next day, a Berea police officer saw Gay walking on Glades Road with Ray, who had been released on her own recognizance from the Madison County Detention Center the previous day.

Gay was then arrested on the cultivating marijuana charge.

The sheriff’s office says Gay and Ray were in the possession of two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen. The sheriff’s office says they also were in possession of suspected meth, suspected Fentanyl, marijuana, digital scales, and cash.

Gay and Ray were taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

