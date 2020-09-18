Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Chilly Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a chill in the air that many across the Commonwealth have been waiting on for a long time. It’s the chill of an early fall taking hold of our weather through the weekend and into much of next week. The coldest numbers since early May are showing up across the region during this time as we string together several consecutive mornings in the 40s. Bring. It. On.

Our fall front is plowing to the south of the state today, but a band of low clouds is showing up behind it. This will be slow to clear the state from northwest to southeast and that’s going to play a big role on temps. Areas under the clouds this afternoon may not get out of the 50s for highs. For those seeing some sunshine, we will see temps in the pleasant 60s.

Winds will be gusty and that continues into the weekend as the chill settles in. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the 40-45 degree range for many. Throw in a bit of a wind and you get a wind chill in the 30s for some.

Highs Saturday will be back into the 60s for many with a gorgeous fall sky. Lows by Sunday morning may even be a bit chillier than Saturday morning.

We should be able to keep lows in the 40s into the middle of next week with highs in the 70-75 degree range.

Once into the middle of next week, the tropics will dictate what happens from there.

