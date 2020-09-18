Advertisement

Family, friends honor MCHS football player Emanuel Prewitt who drowned at Lake Herrington

At the MCHS football field, the 11 yard line is painted red and the markers show Manny's name.
At the MCHS football field, the 11 yard line is painted red and the markers show Manny's name.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - At Madison Central High School Thursday night, the stadium lights were on, and the bleachers full of people.

But, this night at the football field wasn’t about cheering on the home team, instead about celebrating one special player.

Emanuel Prewitt, or Manny, would have been a senior at Madison Central High School, but his life was cut short when he drowned at Lake Herrington in June.

“I feel like we’ve done the crying and the mourning part and of course we’re still mourning,” Manny’s mom Kelly Prewitt said. “But, now this is an opportunity for us to kind of celebrate his life and what he meant to everybody.”

It was clear in the memories shared Thursday night by coaches, friends, and family that in his few years, Manny made a permanent impact.

And, now that will be seen by anyone who visits the Madison Central High School football field where the 11-yard line is painted red and the markers show his name.

“They’re also going to take them to away games, the markers anyways,” Prewitt said. “They’ll keep the 11-yard line painted red in honor of Manny and then take those markers with them wherever they go.”

So when his teammates lace up their cleats on game day, Manny will be right there on the field too.

An organization that Manny volunteered with called “HOOD” also announced they are naming a scholarship in his honor.

