Gov. Beshear reports 3.60 percent positivity rate; total number of cases pass 60K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 60,128 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.60 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 97 are in kids 18 or younger.

“Our positivity rate has now dropped to 3.6%; that is our lowest rate in months,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we asked for people to push off in-person classes in our schools until Sept. 28, it was so we could get our positivity rate down to a safer level.”

There were eight reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,101.

The deaths reported Friday include an 85-year-old man from Bell County; a 96-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 53-year-old man from Hopkins County; a 73-year-old woman from Laurel County; a 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County; and a 91-year-old woman from Scott County.

“This is tough news today,” said Gov. Beshear. “It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”

As of Friday, 500 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 144 are in the ICU. There have been at least 1,115,105 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 11,168 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

