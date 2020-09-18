Advertisement

Hospital reaches capacity due to COVID-19

The CEO made the announcement Friday.
The CEO made the announcement Friday.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center is at capacity, according to the CEO.

The CEO made the announcement Friday.

According to the President/CEO of KDMC, Kristie Whitlatch, they are working to open a third nursing unit to care for COVID-19 patients. Whitlatch says multiple nursing units dedicated to one virus are unprecedented in their 120-year history.

The CEO released a statement saying, “today, I’m writing to you with a sense of urgency and am asking for your assistance and cooperation. It has been my goal as the King’s Daughters CEO to be open, honest and transparent to help build and establish your trust. Now, I am asking you to trust me as I ask for your cooperation as COVID is intensely surging in our communities. No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives.”

KDMC says their numbers and trend lines are increasing. Officials say they’ve had 22 COVID-19 related deaths and 120 new positive cases just this week.

Many patients are very ill and many of the physicians, nurses and support team have been hit by the virus, according to KDMC.

In order to stop the surge, Whitlatch says you should wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, avoid gatherings and wash your hands.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UK to begin random student COVID-19 testing, continues wastewater testing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials at the University of Kentucky have announced it will begin random COVID-19 testing among its student population.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Chilly Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A gorgeous streak of fall weather continues into next week.

Lexington

Lumber industry feeling toll of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A consumer specialist survey found 57 percent of homeowners made improvements this spring.

Latest News

News

Surprise album from Ky. native Tyler Childers addresses racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
"Long Violent History" is available now.

Regional

Woodford County restaurant temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
It’s the first time the restaurant has been closed since the pandemic began.

Lexington

Utility credits provided for overcharged tenants of Lexington housing complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Parkway Manor will distribute the credits to impacted tenants.

Regional

Pregnant Lee Co. woman shot in head improving; gifts flood in for virtual baby shower

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The family of the Lee County mother-to-be who was shot in the head on Labor Day says she is improving and they’re even throwing her a virtual baby shower.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 83 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

News

Woman shot in Lexington’s East End, one person in custody

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police are investigating after finding a man dragging a woman with gunshot wounds down the street.