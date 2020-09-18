Hundreds without power after early morning crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are trying to restore power to hundreds of Lexington residents after an early morning crash.

A driver hit a utility pole near the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and East 7th Street just before 12:30 a.m. The driver had minor injuries and is facing charges for driving under the influence.

Kentucky Utilities worked through the night to replace the pole. The company’s outage map is currently reporting that more than 500 households are without power.

