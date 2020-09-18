Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Now for the fall blast

By Jim Caldwell
Sep. 18, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have talked about hurricanes, wildfire smoke, and now some of the chilliest air we have seen since May. It has been quite a week and it is just Thursday.

A strong cold front will be sweeping through Kentucky today. We might see a few showers develop as it passes. I don’t think we will be in very bad shape at all. Most of you will not see anything at all. After this front clears out of here, we will enter a significant dry streak around here.

What about Sally? It will likely stay south of the commonwealth of Kentucky. It was fighting an uphill battle to try to reach us. An old boundary is south of Kentucky and another boundary will push through. Both of those work as great deflectors.

On the other side of this front, we will see highs around the mid to upper 60s. Lows will probably dip in the low to mid-40s. All of this comes together right before we officially reach fall. It gets here on Tuesday.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

