Kentucky Newsmakers 9/20: Dr. Steven Stack, Sec. Michael Adams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Dr. Stack came into office as Commissioner of Public Health and was suddenly plunged into a turbulent time. But he has spent decades in an emergency where you think fast and act decisively. That’s what he’s done in these uncertain months of dealing with COVID-19. Dr. Stack joins us to talk Kentucky’s response to the virus, the state of school’s returning in person, the upcoming flu season and more.

Click here for the state’s latest information on COVID-19.

We are a little more than six weeks away from the general election in November, and there is still a lot of preparing to do. The pandemic already changed this year’s primary election, and many voters are cast their ballots via mail. It’s expected to be the case again for the general election, as the fight against the pandemic and the work toward a vaccine continue. Kentucky Sec. of State Michael Adams is charged with the task of administering the state’s elections. He joins WKYT to discuss how the state is doing as we inch closer to Election Day, deadlines for voting and more.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.