Advertisement

Lexington Catholic and LCA set to meet Friday in Holy War

The Eagles have won two of the last three meetings in the Holy War, including last year’s 43-42 thriller.
LCA and Lexington Catholic set to meet Friday in the Holy War.
LCA and Lexington Catholic set to meet Friday in the Holy War.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week No. 2 of the high school football season is underway and Friday night, one of the biggest games in town will be Lexington Christian and Lexington Catholic.

The Eagles have won two of the last three meetings in the Holy War, including last year’s 43-42 thriller. Both teams understand the importance of this rivalry and they are eager to win bragging rights for top private school in Lexington.

“Means everything to us," said Lexington Catholic lineman Mike Pitts. "This is the biggest game of the year in my opinion and a bunch of my teammates would agree,”

“It means a lot," said LCA wide receiver Mason Moore. "This week is one we look forward to every year. Even after the game, we look forward to next year. The preparation is really important because it’s us and them, the only private schools. We have to fight to be the best private school in the city, go out and compete harder than we ever will.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Thomas takes U.S. Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
He shot a 5-under 65 for the lowest U.S. Open score ever at Winged Foot.

Sports

Seven Wildcats on preseason Coaches’ All-SEC Teams

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Max Duffy, Drake Jackson, and Darian Kinnard named first team

Sports

EKU football adds October 3 home game vs. Houston Baptist

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Sports

NCAA sets November 25 as start date for college basketball season

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date on October 14.

Latest News

Sports

Anthony Davis named to All-NBA First Team

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Former UK National Player of the Year is a four-time selection to All-NBA First Team

Sports

KHSAA commissioner says some schools facing sanctions for not following COVID-19 protocols

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By David W. Baker
Fall sports competitions began last week in Kentucky and some schools are being accused of not following the KHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Sports

Herro, Washington make NBA All-Rookie Second team

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Fourteen players from Calipari’s first 10 Kentucky teams have been tabbed All-Rookie

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Lexington

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.