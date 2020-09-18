Lexington Catholic and LCA set to meet Friday in Holy War

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week No. 2 of the high school football season is underway and Friday night, one of the biggest games in town will be Lexington Christian and Lexington Catholic.

The Eagles have won two of the last three meetings in the Holy War, including last year’s 43-42 thriller. Both teams understand the importance of this rivalry and they are eager to win bragging rights for top private school in Lexington.

“Means everything to us," said Lexington Catholic lineman Mike Pitts. "This is the biggest game of the year in my opinion and a bunch of my teammates would agree,”

“It means a lot," said LCA wide receiver Mason Moore. "This week is one we look forward to every year. Even after the game, we look forward to next year. The preparation is really important because it’s us and them, the only private schools. We have to fight to be the best private school in the city, go out and compete harder than we ever will.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30.

