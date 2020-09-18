Advertisement

Mayfield throws 2 TD passes, Browns hold off Burrow, Bengals

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and the Cleveland Browns gave coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on the NFL’s 100th birthday. Mayfield connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 43-yard scoring pass, and the Browns rebounded from an atrocious performance last week in Baltimore, where they were roughed up 38-6 by the Ravens and looked mostly inept in Stefanski’s debut. Things went much more smoothly against the Bengals and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who threw two TD passes and showed nice poise in just his second game.

