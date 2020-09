SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WKYT) - Freshman Daniel Russo scored on a header in the 62nd minute to send Notre Dame to a 1-0 win over Kentucky in Thursday’s season opener.

Take a bow Daniel Russo! The freshman wastes no time opening his Notre Dame account to score the first goal of the season for the Irish!



💻: https://t.co/yWmwve7iTl

📊: https://t.co/e6maW4ZO5k#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ijMyYHFsgN — ND Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) September 18, 2020

The Fighting Irish outshot the Wildcats 13-9. Kentucky (0-1) hosts Duke on Monday night at 7:30 in its home opener.

