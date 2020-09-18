Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago

Lexington

Lexington will have six in-person voting locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans.

Latest News

News

Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Unemployment issues continue. Some Kentuckians who’ve qualified for an extra $400 haven’t gotten it, or only got one check out of three.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

Sports

Adebayo and Herro combine for 32, Heat take 2-0 series lead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

National Politics

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field.

News

Family, friends honor MCHS football player Emanuel Prewitt who drowned at Lake Herrington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Emanuel Prewitt, or Manny, would have been a senior at Madison Central High School, but his life was cut short when he drowned at Lake Herrington in June.