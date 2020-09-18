Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman in Nicholasville is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck.

Nicholasville Police say around 2:00 this afternoon a woman was walking on Quinn Drive near Burger King.

Police say a black pickup truck was exiting the Burger King and the driver didn’t see the woman in the street. The hood of the truck struck the woman, knocking her to the ground.

“So while the road is shut down right now we have the collision reconstruction team. They are going to come out here, they are working behind us right now setting up and just looking at a few things at the scene to kind of help the investigation,” Sgt. Kevin Grimes said.

We’re told the driver of the pickup has not been charged with a crime.

