Advertisement

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Nicholasville

A woman in Nicholasville is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck.
A woman in Nicholasville is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman in Nicholasville is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck.

Nicholasville Police say around 2:00 this afternoon a woman was walking on Quinn Drive near Burger King.

Police say a black pickup truck was exiting the Burger King and the driver didn’t see the woman in the street. The hood of the truck struck the woman, knocking her to the ground.

“So while the road is shut down right now we have the collision reconstruction team. They are going to come out here, they are working behind us right now setting up and just looking at a few things at the scene to kind of help the investigation,” Sgt. Kevin Grimes said.

We’re told the driver of the pickup has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

Sports

Baylor-Houston, FAU-Ga Southern postponed day before games

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Bowl Subdivision games postponed or canceled because of virus issues since Aug. 26 is now 16.

News

WATCH | Home & About - Prepping your home for winter! (Sept. 18, 2020)

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

Regional

Versailles winery holding Harvest Market to help struggling vendors sell their wares

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
COVID-19 has canceled many events, but one winery in Versailles is creating an opportunity for vendors to sell their ware in a socially distanced way.

Latest News

News

School officials making sure fans follow protocols on another night of football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.

Lexington

Federal agency relaxes visitation policy for nursing homes, long-term care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Visitors will now be allowed at nursing homes following a change in guidance. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services just released the revised guidelines.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 3.60 percent positivity rate; total number of cases pass 60K

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Crime

Berea woman arrested two days in a row on drug-related charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday to a domestic assault on Kindred Lane in Berea.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

Politics

Stage set for first of two televised debates on WKYT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stages are getting set for televised debates in two of Kentucky’s most-watched political races this November.