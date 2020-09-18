School officials making sure fans follow protocols on another night of football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football.

Just this week, the KHSAA accused some schools of not following their COVID-19 guidelines.

Now the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.

You won’t be able to even get into the parking lot tonight unless you already have a ticket for the game. Each player, band, cheer and dance member can have two family members in attendance.

While 7,000 people filled the stands to watch Scott County High School play Great Crossing High School last year, there will only be about 1,000 people dispersed throughout the stands tonight.

District Athletic Director DT Wells says last week’s game was a big success with people following the rules. He says people were staying six feet apart, wearing their masks and health screenings were done at the gate.

He says the goal of course is to follow all of these guidelines so the season won’t be cut short.

“They’re doing exactly what we asked them to do. It’s requiring a ton of work for them, but they’re willing to do what’s best to be able to play a game or even be able to practice. So they’re not taking it for granted,” Wells said.

The game starts at 7:30 tonight, and since most fans won’t be able to watch in person, the district is streaming it live.

