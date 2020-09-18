Stage set for first of two televised debates on WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stages are getting set for televised debates in two of Kentucky’s most-watched political races this November.

On Friday, both Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks confirmed they will take the stage in the first of the two WKYT-sponsored debates.

The October 5 debate will spotlight the two men vying for the Congressional seat representing the 6th District, which stretches from the Bluegrass region of central Kentucky to the Appalachian foothills.

The district has flip-flopped between the two major political parties since the 1970s.

The Barr-Hicks match-up is a high-profile race in the GOP-dominated state and will give voters a clear choice on some key issues.

Barr was first elected in 2012 when he ousted Democratic incumbent Ben Chandler. Hicks, a Marine veteran, switched parties after growing disillusioned with Republican policies he saw as favoring the wealthy.

On Friday, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell reconfirmed plans to take part in an October 12 debate with Democrat Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

WKYT, its fellow Gray Television stations, and the University of Kentucky Student Government joined forces to host the debate. McGrath accepted the student government’s initial invitation on September, but hasn’t confirmed whether she would take part in a jointly sponsored debate.

“Having already committed last month to attend this debate, I was excited to learn that Gray Television is partnering with the University of Kentucky to deliver such a critical aspect of any campaign,” McConnell said in a statement. “This is also welcome news since my opponent previously committed to attend the UK-hosted debate. Kentuckians deserve the chance to compare the two of us side by side on the issues that matter most, and I look forward to making my case on stage next to Ms. McGrath.”

Both debates will be moderated by WKYT political editor Bill Bryant and held in studio.

“Now that both candidates have indicated their willingness to debate the issues in this historic time, we hope we can quickly nail down the details,” said Bryant. “The television reach for this debate is wide and UK’s involvement will help address a range of topics.”

In 2019, “The Kentucky Debate” was the most-watched debate in the governor’s race.

“While our previous debates were held before an audience on the University’s campus, we all recognized that a debate this year would be very different because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our common goal to limit crowds,” said UK Student Government President Courtney Wheeler. “However, the importance of the race and our joint commitment to spotlighting the issues facing all Kentucky voters — especially students who are our future leaders — makes holding this debate an important endeavor.”

In addition to WKYT in Lexington and WAVE in Louisville, Gray Television owns WYMT in Hazard, WBKO in Bowling Green, KFVS in Cape Girardeau/Paducah, WXIX in Cincinnati, WFIE in Evansville, WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington and WVLT in Knoxville offering the ability to share this live debate with the widest possible audience of Kentucky viewers.

