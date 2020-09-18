Advertisement

Thomas takes U.S. Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot

He shot a 5-under 65 for the lowest U.S. Open score ever at Winged Foot.
Justin Thomas leads (-5) after one round at the U.S. Open
Justin Thomas leads (-5) after one round at the U.S. Open(Getty Images)
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) - So much for all that hype and history of high scores in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot. The opening round brought a surprise with all those red numbers.

Leading the way was Justin Thomas. He shot a 5-under 65 for the lowest U.S. Open score ever at Winged Foot. He only had a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff.

There were 21 scores under par. Tiger Woods was not among them. He made double bogey on the last hole for a 73. Phil Mickelson shot 79, his highest first-round score in a U.S. Open. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

