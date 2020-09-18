UK to begin random student COVID-19 testing, continues wastewater testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials at the University of Kentucky have announced it will begin random COVID-19 testing among its student population.

According to a UK press release, here are the details of the university’s next steps:

Starting today, UK Health Corps will begin notifying students that they have been selected for required random COVID-19 testing. The testing regimen will occur only among the student population that is physically coming to campus.

These tests will be administered at no cost to students, through UK’s existing student testing site at The 90 and at the new student testing lane at the community site at College Way.

This random testing will take place throughout the remainder of the semester.

The university has also taken steps to test wastewater from residence halls. Data collected through this method can reveal the virus' presence in a given facility.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.