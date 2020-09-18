Utility credits provided for overcharged tenants of Lexington housing complex

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More than $9,000 in utility credits will be provided for tenants of a Lexington housing complex who were overcharged for natural gas usage.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a release that a resident of Parkway Manor complained about abnormally high natural gas bills and a lack of fluctuation in month-to-month usage.

An investigation was launched by the Office of Rate Intervention Services. It found that while Columbia Gas provides natural gas services to Parkway Manor, Texas-based sub-meeting company RealPage Utility Management actually reads the meters. RealPage then provides billing information to Parkway Manor, who then bills customers for the usage.

ORI discovered the meters at Parkway Manor had not been transmitting natural gas usage for at least six months. During that time, RealPage had estimated tenant bills. 162 residents were impacted by the estimation, with many being over-billed for services.

RealPage informed the ORI that more than $9,000 credits would be issued to customers as a result of the investigation.

“Tips from concerned citizens matter, and we appreciate a resident of Parkway Manor reaching out to us with information that led our office to investigate this issue and seek credits for residents who had been over-billed,” said Cameron. “Our Office of Rate Intervention exists to represent the interest of Kentuckians in matters related to utility rates, and I’m grateful for the work of investigator Heather Napier and appreciate RealPage Utility Management and Parkway Manor for working with our office to ensure the residents impacted receive a refund.”

Parkway Manor will distribute the credits to impacted tenants. Those who have moved out and have not yet received their security deposits will have the credit added to their deposit, and residents who have already gotten their deposits will get their refund by mail. Current Parkway Manor residents can expect credits to appear on their Nov. 1, 2020 bills.

