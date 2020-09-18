Versailles winery holding Harvest Market to help struggling vendors sell their wares

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Many events have been canceled had due to COVID-19.

Now, a winery in Versailles is creating an opportunity for vendors to sell their products in a socially distanced way.

After a slow couple of months, vendors are putting up tents and unpacking boxes ahead of Wildside Winery’s Harvest Market.

“Lots of vendors this year have not been able to come out and do a single show, they haven’t had a single opportunity to come out and sell their wares,” says Wildside Winery owner Elisha Holt.

There will be 35 vendors, each 30 feet apart to allow for social distancing.

One of these vendors is Carolyn Mele who sells art, jewelry, and soap. Mele says about 75% of her revenue comes from shows, many of which have been canceled.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle so I was really happy to see that this was going to go on,” Mele says.

Connie Bruce started Spectrum Crafters with her husband John. She works full time for the family business. John also held a job, which he no longer has.

“We have really no other income, we’re digging into our savings now,” says Bruce.

They are now fully relying on Spectrum Crafters to stay afloat, and share they’re hoping for a successful Harvest Market.

“It really would mean everything, would just keep us going to another month,” Connie says.

The Harvest Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

