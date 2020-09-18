Advertisement

Woman shot in Lexington’s East End, one person in custody

Police say the victim and the man who was with her are being combative.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s East End.

Officers got the call around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Ohio Street near East Fifth Street.

When they got on scene they say a man was dragging a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound down the street.

The victim told police she shot herself, but the man told them someone else shot at them.

Police say there was blood inside and outside of the house.

They took the man into custody, and he was later put in a wrap because he was being combative.

Officials say the victim was also being combative.

