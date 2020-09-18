Advertisement

Woodford County restaurant temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 case

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Woodford County restaurant has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Wallace Station Deli and Bakery made the announcement on Facebook Friday.

It’s the first time the restaurant has been closed since the pandemic began. Employees were sanitizing the inside of the building Friday.

Chef Ouita Michel said the employee who tested positive was asymptomatic and had minimal interactions with guests. She said the person was masked the entire time they were at work, which is standard procedure for the restaurant’s employees. According to Michel, the employee was exposed to the virus at home.

“I want my employees to feel transparent that they can tell us if they’ve tested positive and there won’t be repercussions," Michel said. "I think maintaining an air of openness and transparency about the workplace for our employees and guests is really important at this time.”

Chef Michel noted that employees go through health checks every day. She said the closure is out of an abundance of caution, and she thanked customers for their continued support during a challenging time.

The restaurant plans to reopen Sunday.

Dear Friends, This week, a staff member at Wallace Station tested positive for Covid-19. This staff member was...

Posted by Wallace Station Deli and Bakery on Thursday, September 17, 2020

