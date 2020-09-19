Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Dry and cool air stays for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a blast of Fall air arriving late this past work week, we’ll continue the trend of below-average temperatures with chilly mornings and dry afternoons.

We have a beautiful Saturday set up here in the Commonwealth with a very Fall-like feel continuing. After a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 40s, we’ll be slow to only warm-up into the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon and evening. Along with cooler temperatures, you can expect breezy conditions to continue with winds coming out of the northeast around 8-15mph with gusts of 20+mph likely throughout the day. Fortunately, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with a mix of clouds to add to the weekend’s beautiful start.

By Sunday, we’ll have more of the same type of weather. Morning low will begin the day in the lower 40s with some upper 30s likely in lower valley areas. After another chilly start, it will be a gorgeous afternoon with temperatures warming only into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds won’t be quite as breezy as we saw Saturday, but a moderate sustained wind around 5-10mph will remain around with some gusts of 15+mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a few clouds around at times.

We keep our dry pattern going through most of next week until a system approaches late in the week, bringing only isolated to scattered shower chances to our forecast by Friday. Until then, highs will warm slightly into the low to mid-70s throughout the week with plenty of sunshine to go around. Overnight lows will also remain on the cooler side in the mid to upper 40s. Don’t forget, we also have the first official day of Fall starting on Tuesday!

