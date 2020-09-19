Advertisement

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Tracey Allen Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
Tracey Allen Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.(WCRJ)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Tracey Allen Ward faces one count of Rape First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim back in July.

Ward also faces a charge of Sodomy First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age in connection with the same incident.

Ward was arrested July 20 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bryan Station beats Tates Creek 41-21

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brian Milam
Defenders even record at 1-1 with convincing home win over the Commodores.

News

Scott County High School has a plan to keep fans, teams safe at games

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.

Sports

Western Hills holds off Frankfort on the road 28-26

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines (2-0) host Pineville September 25 in their home opener.

Sports

Franklin Co. takes down Woodford County 40-22

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Flyers (2-0) host Shelby County on September 25.

Sports

Scott Co. rolls past Great Crossing in the Battle of the Birds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Scott County rushed for 437 yards and beat Great Crossing 49-18.

Latest News

News

Southwestern holds off Clark Co., 15-13

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Southwestern handed Clark Co. (0-1) its first loss of 2020 on Friday, 15-13.

News

Somerset remains unbeaten with 48-13 win over Williamsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Kentucky commit Kaiya Sheron scored on a one-yard run and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass before half.

News

Security ramping up at Jefferson Co. Courthouse ahead of Breonna Taylor case announcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An order was signed off on by a judge Friday morning, closing federal buildings in Louisville Monday through Friday.

News

Winchester Boy Scouts back to adventure with adjustments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Troop 56 first met virtually after the pandemic began but returned to in-person in late-summer.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

News

School officials making sure fans follow protocols on another night of football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.