Bryan Station beats Tates Creek 41-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week against Scott County, Bryan Station nearly pulled off its biggest win in ages, but the Defenders lost 7-6. Against Tates Creek, Bryan Station opened up the offense and took out Tates Creek 41-21. Joseph Bond did the damage on the ground as the Defenders even their record at 1-1 on the season. Next week Bryan Station hosts Lafayette and the Commodores welcome Lexington Catholic to Roy Walton Stadium.

