Advertisement

Bryan Station beats Tates Creek 41-21

Defenders even record at 1-1 with convincing home win
Tates Creek at Bryan Station
Tates Creek at Bryan Station
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week against Scott County, Bryan Station nearly pulled off its biggest win in ages, but the Defenders lost 7-6. Against Tates Creek, Bryan Station opened up the offense and took out Tates Creek 41-21. Joseph Bond did the damage on the ground as the Defenders even their record at 1-1 on the season. Next week Bryan Station hosts Lafayette and the Commodores welcome Lexington Catholic to Roy Walton Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Game Time

Dunbar runs away with season opener 49-10 over West Jessamine

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Dunbar’s Frank Illunga returned the opening kick of the ball game for a touchdown and the Bulldogs never looked back

Sports

Dobbs’ game-winning field goal lifts LCA to 23-20 win over Lexington Catholic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
LCA used a 37-yard field goal as time expired to defeat rival Lexington Catholic 23-20 on Friday night

Sports

Western Hills holds off Frankfort on the road 28-26

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines (2-0) host Pineville September 25 in their home opener.

Sports

Franklin Co. takes down Woodford County 40-22

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Flyers (2-0) host Shelby County on September 25.

Latest News

Sports

Scott Co. rolls past Great Crossing in the Battle of the Birds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Scott County rushed for 437 yards and beat Great Crossing 49-18.

News

Southwestern holds off Clark Co., 15-13

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Southwestern handed Clark Co. (0-1) its first loss of 2020 on Friday, 15-13.

News

Somerset remains unbeaten with 48-13 win over Williamsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Kentucky commit Kaiya Sheron scored on a one-yard run and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass before half.

News

School officials making sure fans follow protocols on another night of football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.

Sports

Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

Sports

Baylor-Houston, FAU-Ga Southern postponed day before games

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Bowl Subdivision games postponed or canceled because of virus issues since Aug. 26 is now 16.