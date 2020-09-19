Advertisement

COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

The program provides free public COVID-19 testing in neighborhoods experiencing a disproportionate number of cases.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are 114 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington as of Friday. Some good news, there are no new deaths.

Experts share getting tested is a way we can do our part to slow the spread.

This fall Yates Elementary School isn’t filled with students, but instead with healthcare workers. It’s the latest site in Mayor Linda Gorton’s mobile neighborhood testing program.

“We use locations that are familiar to people in the neighborhood. They have easy access, easy traffic patterns,” says Lexington emergency management public information officer John Bobel.

Bobel shares the program provides free public testing in neighborhoods experiencing a disproportionate number of cases. He says it’s focusing especially on the north side of town. To get a test no appointment is needed. Walk-ups and drive-ups are accepted.

Saturday is the last day of testing at Yates Elementary. Bobel shares it seems fewer people are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Initially we had some of our testing sites were processing more than 300 people a day, and that was a stretch,” Bobel says.

Still, Bobel expected a couple of hundred people. He says new CDC recommendations share people exposed to the virus need to get a test. He says this may become more important as the weather continues to cool down.

“With flu season coming up, you really want to make sure that you get tested, you know you’re negative, and you take precautions,” Bobel says.

Looking ahead to next week, the mobile testing site will be at Valley Park Thursday through Saturday.

You can learn more about all of the testing sites you can go to https://bereadylexington.com

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

