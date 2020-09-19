Dobbs’ game-winning field goal lifts LCA to 23-20 win over Lexington Catholic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LCA used a 37-yard field goal as time expired to defeat rival Lexington Catholic 23-20 on Friday night.

After Lexington Catholic built a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter, LCA rallied thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Drew Neives to Xavier Brown to tie the score at 20 all.

Following a failed Knights drive, the Eagles marched down the field in the final minute to set up the game-winning field goal by Andrew Dobbs.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.