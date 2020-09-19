Dunbar runs away with season opener 49-10 over West Jessamine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar’s Frank Illunga returned the opening kick of the ball game for a touchdown and the Bulldogs never looked back on their way to a 49-10 win at West Jessamine. Illunga added an 87-yard touchdown reception from Jake Smith in the 2nd quarter to give Dunbar the 15-3 lead.

West Jessamine’s lone touchdown came on a rushing score from Jackson Green. The Colts drop to 1-1 on the season.

