Dunbar runs away with season opener 49-10 over West Jessamine

Dunbar’s Frank Illunga returned the opening kick of the ball game for a touchdown and the Bulldogs never looked back
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar’s Frank Illunga returned the opening kick of the ball game for a touchdown and the Bulldogs never looked back on their way to a 49-10 win at West Jessamine. Illunga added an 87-yard touchdown reception from Jake Smith in the 2nd quarter to give Dunbar the 15-3 lead.

West Jessamine’s lone touchdown came on a rushing score from Jackson Green. The Colts drop to 1-1 on the season.

