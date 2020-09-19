Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

((Source: MGN image))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 61,106 cases. The positivity rate is 3.82%.

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” said the Governor. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

Of the newly reported cases, 145 were from children ages 18 and younger, 29 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 5 months old.

The Governor also reported seven new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,108.

“That’s seven additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 78-year-old woman from Warren County; an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 76-year-old woman from Martin County; a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Jefferson; and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.

As of Saturday, at least 1,118,855 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 11, 237.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

