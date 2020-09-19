Investigation underway after Franklin County is home vandalized

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a home was vandalized in the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a home on Mills Lane was broken into and destroyed while the owner was in the middle of renovations. They said the crime happened between 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Deputies are looking for any information that could lead to finding the people responsible. Anyone who has details can call dispatch at 502-875-8583. They can also call the Sheriff’s office at 502-875-8740 or anonymously text a tip to 502-320-3306.

