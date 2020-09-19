Advertisement

Investigation underway after Franklin County is home vandalized

The home was under renovations when the vandalism occurred.
The home was under renovations when the vandalism occurred.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a home was vandalized in the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a home on Mills Lane was broken into and destroyed while the owner was in the middle of renovations. They said the crime happened between 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Deputies are looking for any information that could lead to finding the people responsible. Anyone who has details can call dispatch at 502-875-8583. They can also call the Sheriff’s office at 502-875-8740 or anonymously text a tip to 502-320-3306.

