Advertisement

Kentucky law professor discusses Ginsburg’s replacement process

The U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court((Source: supremecourt.gov/CNN))
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As memorials and tributes for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continue around the country, lawmakers push to fill her vacant seat.

UK Law Professor Joshua A. Douglas said, under the Constitution, a confirmation could happen quickly.

“I suspect that if the president and Senator McConnell want to move very fast, they will do so,” he said.

He said traditionally, after the president makes his nomination, the vetting process will begin with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. That committee would make its recommendation to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell already said the nominee will receive a vote on the U.S. Senate floor.

Douglas said lawmakers were quick to discuss potential nominees following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, too, but he said there are differences.

“We have a lot less time between now and Election Day as compared to 2016,” he said.

Douglas noted people are already voting.

"In many states, including Kentucky, where many ballots arrived to people’s mailboxes yesterday.”

He said there would be fallout if the decision was made before Nov. 3.

"This moment is so fraught with politics that ramming through a confirmation fight right now, I think would be really dangerous for American democracy.”

President Trump recently released his shortlist of potential nominees, including some Kentuckians, like Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Douglas said currently, the court leans more conservative, but Chief Justice Roberts has sided with the more liberal justices recently.

“President Trump has already nominated and confirmed Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh, so a third reliably conservative vote would mean he’s appointed one third of the justices,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts share getting tested is a way we can do our part to slow the spread. Yates Elementary School is the latest site in Mayor Linda Gorton's mobile neighborhood testing program.

State

Two dead after crash in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A third person was airlifted to the hospital.

Lexington

Lexington reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Today is the last day of mobile testing at Yates Elementary.

Regional

Investigation underway after Franklin County home is vandalized

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The home was being renovated at the time of the vandalism.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Lexington

One shot near Lexington school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man is recovering now.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Dry and cool air stays for the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Crisp Fall air will remain in the forecast with plenty of dry weather

Game Time

Madison Central wins season opener 21-0 over Lafayette

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Madison Central's pressure defense too much for Lafayette.

Sports

Bryan Station beats Tates Creek 41-21

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Defenders even record at 1-1 with convincing home win over the Commodores.

News

Scott County High School has a plan to keep fans, teams safe at games

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.