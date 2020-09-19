Advertisement

Lexington reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for Friday

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 114 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Friday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 71.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 7,580.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. Today is also the last day of mobile testing at Yates elementary. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 60,128 cases and 1,101 deaths. The positivity rate sits at 3.6 percent.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts share getting tested is a way we can do our part to slow the spread. Yates Elementary School is the latest site in Mayor Linda Gorton's mobile neighborhood testing program.

State

Two dead after crash in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A third person was airlifted to the hospital.

Regional

Investigation underway after Franklin County home is vandalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The home was being renovated at the time of the vandalism.

News

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Latest News

Lexington

One shot near Lexington school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man is recovering now.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Dry and cool air stays for the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Crisp Fall air will remain in the forecast with plenty of dry weather

Game Time

Madison Central wins season opener 21-0 over Lafayette

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Madison Central's pressure defense too much for Lafayette.

Sports

Bryan Station beats Tates Creek 41-21

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Defenders even record at 1-1 with convincing home win over the Commodores.

News

Scott County High School has a plan to keep fans, teams safe at games

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.

Sports

Western Hills holds off Frankfort on the road 28-26

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines (2-0) host Pineville September 25 in their home opener.