Madison Central wins season opener 21-0 over Lafayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central had only one win in 2019 coming against Lafayette. The Indians equaled their win total from a year in their season opener, again, beating the Generals 21-0 in Richmond. Central limited Lafayette to 29 carries for -46 yards rushing! On the other hand, Blake Snyder paced the Indians (1-0) with 100 yards on 13 carries.

