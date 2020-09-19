No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener

CINCINNATI (AP) - Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, and No. 13 Cincinnati beat Austin Peay 55-20 in the Bearcats' season opener. Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3.

It was the latest start for a Bearcats season since 1968 when they played at Texas Tech on Sept. 21.

Cincinnati has high hopes for this year after it went 11-3 last season and ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll. It quickly jumped all over the Governors. Austin Peay won’t play again until spring when the Ohio Valley Conference plans to play a seven-game league schedule.

