LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot close to a school in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the man was shot around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the basketball court at Winburn Middle School.

Officers don’t have a lot of information on the case as of now, but the victim is expected to recover.

