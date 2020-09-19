Advertisement

Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

The Maroons score on two interceptions and a blocked punt
Pulaski Co. now 1-1 on season
Pulaski Co. now 1-1 on season(WKYT)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski Co. blocked a Madison Southern punt with just over a minute remaining in the game, returning the bouncing football for the game-winning touchdown. The Maroons (1-1) pick up the win, 21-15.

Trailing 15-14, Pulaski drove deep into Madison Southern territory. With just over two minutes left in the game, Pulaski quarterback Drew Polston was intercepted at the goal line by Southern’s Cameron Holbrook. All the Eagles had left to do was run out the clock for the win.

But Pulaski forced a punt. With 1:12 left, Layton Abbott blocked the punt and teammate Jerricho Dixon scooped up the ball, walking into the end zone to give the Maroons the win.

Pulaski Co. took a 14-9 lead into halftime, thanks to two defensive scores. The Maroons picked off two Ethan Woods passes, returning both for touchdowns.

Madison Southern (1-1) grabbed a 15-14 lead in the fourth quarter when Holbrook carried from three yards out.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF WALLNER
Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs.

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

News

Kentucky law professor discusses Ginsburg’s replacement process

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As memorials and tributes for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continue around the country, lawmakers push to fill her vacant seat.

News

COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts share getting tested is a way we can do our part to slow the spread. Yates Elementary School is the latest site in Mayor Linda Gorton's mobile neighborhood testing program.

Latest News

State

Two dead after crash in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A third person was airlifted to the hospital.

Lexington

Lexington reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Today is the last day of mobile testing at Yates Elementary.

Regional

Investigation underway after Franklin County home is vandalized

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The home was being renovated at the time of the vandalism.

News

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Lexington

One shot near Lexington school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man is recovering now.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Dry and cool air stays for the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Crisp Fall air will remain in the forecast with plenty of dry weather