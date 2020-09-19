Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski Co. blocked a Madison Southern punt with just over a minute remaining in the game, returning the bouncing football for the game-winning touchdown. The Maroons (1-1) pick up the win, 21-15.

Trailing 15-14, Pulaski drove deep into Madison Southern territory. With just over two minutes left in the game, Pulaski quarterback Drew Polston was intercepted at the goal line by Southern’s Cameron Holbrook. All the Eagles had left to do was run out the clock for the win.

But Pulaski forced a punt. With 1:12 left, Layton Abbott blocked the punt and teammate Jerricho Dixon scooped up the ball, walking into the end zone to give the Maroons the win.

Pulaski Co. took a 14-9 lead into halftime, thanks to two defensive scores. The Maroons picked off two Ethan Woods passes, returning both for touchdowns.

Madison Southern (1-1) grabbed a 15-14 lead in the fourth quarter when Holbrook carried from three yards out.

