Security ramping up at Jefferson Co. Courthouse ahead of Breonna Taylor case announcement

Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The federal courthouse in downtown Louisville will be closed next week. Though it has not been specified why, it comes as there is widespread anticipation of a possible announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

An order was signed off on by a judge Friday morning, closing the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House Monday through Friday, but it’s not the only federal building downtown officials are focusing on.

Normally, each federal building is protected by the Federal Protective Service (FPS), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Jean Porter with Mayor Greg Fischer’s office says U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman asked for the agency to come protect his office, the Gene Snyder courthouse, the Mazzoli Federal building, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Coleman’s office declined to comment when WAVE 3 News reached out about the extra security.

Rob Sperling with the FPS says they are aware of current events and potential risks, so they are preparing accordingly.

Across the bridge, members of the Indiana National Guard are training in New Albany, prepared to support local law enforcement in southern Indiana. Our partners with the News and Tribune report it’s due to the proximity to Louisville. Southern Indiana law enforcement officials said they are making preparations to respond to civil unrest, although it is unclear which agency requested the Guard’s assistance.

Cameron’s office says they don’t have a timeline on when the Breonna Taylor case announcement will happen, but once a decision is made, there will be an update.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

