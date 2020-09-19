Somerset remains unbeaten with 48-13 win over Williamsburg

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Defending 2A state champs Somerset remained undefeated with the 48-13 win Friday night over Williamsburg.

Kentucky commit Kaiya Sheron scored on a one-yard run and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass before half.

The Briar Jumpers travel to Russellville next Friday.

