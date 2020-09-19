Somerset remains unbeaten with 48-13 win over Williamsburg
Kentucky commit Kaiya Sheron scored on a one-yard run and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass before half.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Defending 2A state champs Somerset remained undefeated with the 48-13 win Friday night over Williamsburg.
The Briar Jumpers travel to Russellville next Friday.
