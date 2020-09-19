Advertisement

Two dead after crash in Southeastern Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized after a crash in Harlan County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened at 11:31 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said a 2012 Kia Forte was traveling was on Kentucky 160 in Harlan County when it crossed the center line and left the road, driving through a yard and hitting an abandoned home on Hemlock Street.

The driver of the Kia, 23-year-old Lakweasha Estes and a passenger, 28-year-old Ricky Osborne died. Another passenger, 33-year-old Tommy Miles, was airlifted from the scene to Johnson City medical Center. His condition is unknown as of now.

