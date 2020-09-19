Advertisement

Two men arrested in connection with missing woman from Nicholas Co.

Clinton Peterson pictured on the left. Brendan Camous pictured on the right.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men who are wanted in connection with a missing Nicholas Co. woman have been arrested in Kentucky.

KKTV reports Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson were arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 and are being held without bond. Camous was booked at the Franklin County Regional Jail and Peterson was booked at the Woodford County Detention Center. It isn’t clear how authorities were able to track them down.

Just a few weeks ago, authorities at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado were looking for the two men for sex offender registration violations.

They were seen in Nicholas County right after Lori Feltz went missing in 2016. Court documents show the men lived in a shack nearby and say they could be linked to her disappearance.

This story is developing.

