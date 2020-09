FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Hills held a 22-8 lead over Frankfort Friday night and held off a furious Panther rally to win on the road 28-26.

The Wolverines (2-0) host Pineville September 25 in their home opener. The Panthers (0-2) visit Woodford County.

