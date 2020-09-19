Advertisement

Winchester Boy Scouts back to adventure with adjustments

A Winchester Boy Scout troop says they are glad to be back in the outdoors -- but are keeping-up with new safety protocols along the way.
Troop 56 first met virtually after the pandemic began but returned to in-person in late-summer.
Troop 56 first met virtually after the pandemic began but returned to in-person in late-summer.(WKYT News)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Winchester Boy Scout troop says they are glad to be back in the outdoors -- but are keeping-up with new safety protocols along the way.

Troop 56 first met virtually after the pandemic began but returned to in-person in late-summer. The troop does not meet inside but was given space outside Emmanuel Episcopal Church under a pavilion to keep their scout skills sharp.

Temperature checks, masks, and social distancing are the new skills scouts are learning. For some they are just glad to be back with their friends.

“The quarantine has really put a lot of emotions on me,” said scout Dade Leach. “Not being able to see friends, hang out, being outside while everyone else was inside, so being back out here is really happy.”

The troop has other requirements for overnight trips like a questionnaire to ensure contact tracing if needed.

Bucky Gay, Troop 56 Scoutmaster, says it was essential to help the scouts get back to a normal life as much as possible. The troop has already been on one outing where he says the world around them was able to be forgotten.

“The real world doesn’t exist at that point,” said Gay. “The activity they are doing at this moment is the only thing that they are thinking about.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Security ramping up at Jefferson Co. Courthouse ahead of Breonna Taylor case announcement

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
An order was signed off on by a judge Friday morning, closing federal buildings in Louisville Monday through Friday.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

News

School officials making sure fans follow protocols on another night of football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.

News

WATCH | The Breakdown: Meggan Hill-McQeeney, Bravehearts President

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

News

WATCH | The Breakdown: Karen Venis, Sayre Christina Village CEO

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

WATCH | The Breakdown: Ouita Michel, Chef and Restaurant Owner

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

McConnell, Ky. politicians react to passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Several politicians across the state have released statements reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Two men arrested in connection with missing woman from Nicholas Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two men who are wanted in connection with a missing Nicholas Co. woman have been arrested in Kentucky.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/20: Dr. Steven Stack, Sec. Michael Adams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Secretary of State Michael Adams.

News

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Nicholasville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman in Nicholasville is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck.