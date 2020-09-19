Winchester Boy Scouts back to adventure with adjustments

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Winchester Boy Scout troop says they are glad to be back in the outdoors -- but are keeping-up with new safety protocols along the way.

Troop 56 first met virtually after the pandemic began but returned to in-person in late-summer. The troop does not meet inside but was given space outside Emmanuel Episcopal Church under a pavilion to keep their scout skills sharp.

Temperature checks, masks, and social distancing are the new skills scouts are learning. For some they are just glad to be back with their friends.

“The quarantine has really put a lot of emotions on me,” said scout Dade Leach. “Not being able to see friends, hang out, being outside while everyone else was inside, so being back out here is really happy.”

The troop has other requirements for overnight trips like a questionnaire to ensure contact tracing if needed.

Bucky Gay, Troop 56 Scoutmaster, says it was essential to help the scouts get back to a normal life as much as possible. The troop has already been on one outing where he says the world around them was able to be forgotten.

“The real world doesn’t exist at that point,” said Gay. “The activity they are doing at this moment is the only thing that they are thinking about.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.