Advertisement

WKU to offer free tuition in 2021 to freshmen who meet requirements

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University announced a plan Thursday to provide free tuition to students from Kentucky who meet certain requirements starting Fall 2021.

“If you want to come to WKU and you don’t have a rich background, we’re here for you. We want you on our hill if you want to be part of the WKU family,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said.

Beginning in the fall of 2021, graduating seniors that are from Kentucky, receive Pell Grant Assistance, and have at least a 3.0 cumulative, unweighted GPA will be eligible for the free tuition. The university is calling the scholarship the “Hilltopper Guarantee.”

“The bold changes to scholarships we made last year significantly expanded the aid available. This pledge closes the gap for the most financially challenged students and will allow those students access to the life-changing WKU experience,” Dr. Caboni explained.

The amount of the award will be determined by in-state tuition less aid, such as Pell Grants, KEES, and other institutional and gift aid. It does not include student loans, which may be used for students' housing, books, and other expenses.

“It’s going to open up so many different doors for everyone,” WKU Student Body President Will Harris said.

Dr. Timothy Caboni said once the university upped its scholarship fund last year, it attracted a record number of Fall 2020 freshmen. The percentage of freshmen receiving scholarship assistance jumped from 39 percent to 84 percent. He hopes this new opportunity will do the same for next year.

“That is what matters is making that opportunity and putting everyone on an even playing field,” Harris said. “I’m really excited to see this forward progress and this movement being made.”

Western Kentucky University is not the only college in Kentucky to implement the free-tuition opportunity, but it is the largest.

“We think this is an important move not just for us but for the entire state and also South Central Kentucky as we build an educated workforce,” Dr. Caboni said.

There is no limit on how many students can take advantage of the “Hilltopper Guarantee.” The scholarship is renewable for four years if students maintain minimum academic requirements provided by the University.

More information can be found at wku.edu/guarantee.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky law professor discusses Ginsburg’s replacement process

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As memorials and tributes for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continue around the country, lawmakers push to fill her vacant seat.

News

COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts share getting tested is a way we can do our part to slow the spread. Yates Elementary School is the latest site in Mayor Linda Gorton's mobile neighborhood testing program.

State

Two dead after crash in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A third person was airlifted to the hospital.

Lexington

Lexington reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Today is the last day of mobile testing at Yates Elementary.

Regional

Investigation underway after Franklin County home is vandalized

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The home was being renovated at the time of the vandalism.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Lexington

One shot near Lexington school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man is recovering now.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Dry and cool air stays for the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Crisp Fall air will remain in the forecast with plenty of dry weather

Game Time

Madison Central wins season opener 21-0 over Lafayette

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Madison Central's pressure defense too much for Lafayette.

Sports

Bryan Station beats Tates Creek 41-21

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Defenders even record at 1-1 with convincing home win over the Commodores.

News

Scott County High School has a plan to keep fans, teams safe at games

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
High schools are gearing up for another night of Friday night football, and the Scott County School District has several new safety changes in place.