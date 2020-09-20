Advertisement

Frankfort community remembers life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Dozens gathered in Frankfort to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Dozens gathered in Frankfort to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A community remembered the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by literally shouting their thanks.

“If you have leased an apartment or bought property in your name, thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” a speaker said at Saturday night’s vigil.

Event organizer, Karen Armstrong-Cummings, said she got a call this afternoon from people saying they wanted a way to honor Ginsburg.

They wrote chalk messages then gathered on the steps of the courthouse.

Judge Phillip Shepherd was among a few community leaders who spoke about the impact Ginsburg made, both in the courtroom and out.

“There was really an outpouring because so many people felt so strongly about her values of bringing a voice to underrepresented people,” said Armstrong-Cummings.

Ginsburg’s work for women’s rights throughout her career and as a Supreme Court Justice has made her a feminist leader for many, like Murray Wood. But Wood said there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

“Fight the fight. Get out there and work and commit. We’re all in it together. We all have to work together to improve our environment, our world,” Wood said.

Saturday night’s vigil was attended by men and women across generations.

“To focus on the small steps. To keep going,” said Armstrong-Cummings.

A group committed to fighting that fight in Ginsburg’s memory.

Those at the vigil lit candles and had a moment of silence to reflect on Ginsburg’s life.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Maroons score on two interceptions and a blocked punt

Sports

No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JEFF WALLNER
Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs.

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

News

Kentucky law professor discusses Ginsburg’s replacement process

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As memorials and tributes for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continue around the country, lawmakers push to fill her vacant seat.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts share getting tested is a way we can do our part to slow the spread. Yates Elementary School is the latest site in Mayor Linda Gorton's mobile neighborhood testing program.

State

Two dead after crash in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A third person was airlifted to the hospital.

Lexington

Lexington reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Today is the last day of mobile testing at Yates Elementary.

Regional

Investigation underway after Franklin County home is vandalized

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The home was being renovated at the time of the vandalism.

News

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

Lexington

One shot near Lexington school

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man is recovering now.