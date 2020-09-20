Frankfort community remembers life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A community remembered the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by literally shouting their thanks.

“If you have leased an apartment or bought property in your name, thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” a speaker said at Saturday night’s vigil.

Event organizer, Karen Armstrong-Cummings, said she got a call this afternoon from people saying they wanted a way to honor Ginsburg.

They wrote chalk messages then gathered on the steps of the courthouse.

Judge Phillip Shepherd was among a few community leaders who spoke about the impact Ginsburg made, both in the courtroom and out.

“There was really an outpouring because so many people felt so strongly about her values of bringing a voice to underrepresented people,” said Armstrong-Cummings.

Ginsburg’s work for women’s rights throughout her career and as a Supreme Court Justice has made her a feminist leader for many, like Murray Wood. But Wood said there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

“Fight the fight. Get out there and work and commit. We’re all in it together. We all have to work together to improve our environment, our world,” Wood said.

Saturday night’s vigil was attended by men and women across generations.

“To focus on the small steps. To keep going,” said Armstrong-Cummings.

A group committed to fighting that fight in Ginsburg’s memory.

Those at the vigil lit candles and had a moment of silence to reflect on Ginsburg’s life.

