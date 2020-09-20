Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars 33-30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, and the Tennessee Titans remain undefeated after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 Sunday.

Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener. Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.

This is the Titans' first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South.

