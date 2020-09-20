Gov. Beshear reports 439 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 439 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 61,542 cases.

Of the newly reported cases, 68 were from children ages 18 and younger, 12 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 2 months old.

“I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather as we enter fall, but with this pandemic as deadly as ever and flu season beginning please take the essential steps to protect you, your loved ones and your community,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we saw Saturday with more than 1,000 cases, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, and we must be vigilant to prevent a spike that will claim even more Kentuckians.”

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,111.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman both from Fayette County; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.

At least 1,118,855 tests had been administered as of the last reporting. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 11,237. Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

