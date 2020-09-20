Advertisement

Laurel County teen dies after crash

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teen is dead after an ATV crash in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on High Moore Road about four miles west of London.

Investigators said an ATV ran off the road and hit a tree. The 15-year-old driver died.

An 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown as of now.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is underway.

Death investigation: Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler along...

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 439 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 439 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

State

Secretary of State Michael Adams clarifies absentee voting guidelines ahead of general election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Some people had questions about how absentee voting and in-person voting would work together.

Lexington

One man dead after early morning fire in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

WATCH | COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 16 hours ago
There are 114 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington as of Friday. Some good news, there are no new deaths.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Frankfort community remembers life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
A community remembered the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by literally shouting their thanks.

News

Frankfort community remembers life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A community remembered the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by literally shouting their thanks.

News

Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Maroons score on two interceptions and a blocked punt

Sports

No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By JEFF WALLNER
Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs.

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

News

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.