Laurel County teen dies after crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teen is dead after an ATV crash in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on High Moore Road about four miles west of London.

Investigators said an ATV ran off the road and hit a tree. The 15-year-old driver died.

An 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown as of now.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is underway.

