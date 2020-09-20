Laurel County teen dies after crash
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teen is dead after an ATV crash in Laurel County.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on High Moore Road about four miles west of London.
Investigators said an ATV ran off the road and hit a tree. The 15-year-old driver died.
An 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown as of now.
An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is underway.
