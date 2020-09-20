No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener
D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes in the win for the Hurricanes.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and No. 17 Miami used big plays to beat No. 18 Louisville 47-34 on Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
King threw a 75-yarder touchdown pass to Jaylon Knighton in the third quarter, a series after Cam’ron Harris ran 75 yards for a score.
Miami led 20-6 at halftime before Louisville scored twice in a wild third to get within seven.
