Advertisement

One dead after single-car crash in Lexington

(KOSA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash, according to Lexington Police.

Officials say it happened on Cooper Drive around 2:20 Sunday afternoon.

Lexington Police say only one vehicle was involved. The driver was the only person in the car.

The name of the victim is not known at this time.

A reconstruction crew has been called in. Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 439 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 439 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Regional

Laurel County teen dies after crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators said an ATV ran off the road and hit a tree.

State

Secretary of State Michael Adams clarifies absentee voting guidelines ahead of general election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Some people had questions about how absentee voting and in-person voting would work together.

Lexington

One man dead after early morning fire in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Frankfort community remembers life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 17 hours ago
A community remembered the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by literally shouting their thanks.

News

WATCH | COVID-19 mobile neighborhood testing site continues at Yates Elementary School

Updated: 17 hours ago
There are 114 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington as of Friday. Some good news, there are no new deaths.

News

Frankfort community remembers life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A community remembered the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by literally shouting their thanks.

News

Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Maroons score on two interceptions and a blocked punt

Sports

No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By JEFF WALLNER
Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs.

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.