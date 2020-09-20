One dead after single-car crash in Lexington
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash, according to Lexington Police.
Officials say it happened on Cooper Drive around 2:20 Sunday afternoon.
Lexington Police say only one vehicle was involved. The driver was the only person in the car.
The name of the victim is not known at this time.
A reconstruction crew has been called in. Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.
