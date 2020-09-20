Advertisement

Protesters gather outside home of Senator McConnell

A group of protesters gathered outside of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Saturday in response to comments made following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters gathered outside of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Saturday in response to comments made following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Following Ginsburg’s death on Friday night, McConnell’s office issued a statement mourning Justice Ginsburg, but also announcing a new nominee by President Trump would receive a vote on the U.S. Senate.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” the statement read.

Protesters gathered on the streets with signs in support of Justice Ginsburg, also holding signs featuring Breonna Taylor’s image, calling for justice in her death investigation.

One of the protesters, Sarah Landes, said that she wanted to be a part of the protest to show her support for what Justice Ginsburg has done, and how Ginsburg made an impact on her own life.

“I made this sign this morning, very tearfully,” Landes said. “As a woman who’s a physician, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy allowed me to actually become a doctor, achieve advanced levels of education, so I wanted to honor her today.”

Louisville Metro Police arrived on scene Saturday afternoon in an effort to get protesters to move out of the roadways to prevent blocking traffic.

